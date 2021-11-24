Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) is Deltec Asset Management LLC’s 6th Largest Position

Deltec Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 0.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 36,568 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. Adobe makes up approximately 3.2% of Deltec Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Deltec Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $21,053,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of ADBE. Baldrige Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Adobe during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Key Financial Inc purchased a new position in shares of Adobe during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Atlantic Trust LLC purchased a new position in shares of Adobe during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Edge Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Adobe by 53.3% during the 3rd quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 92 shares of the software company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the period. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of Adobe by 58.2% during the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 106 shares of the software company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. 81.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Adobe alerts:

Shares of Adobe stock opened at $665.16 on Wednesday. Adobe Inc. has a 1 year low of $420.78 and a 1 year high of $699.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.39. The company has a market capitalization of $316.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.02, a PEG ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 1.05. The company’s fifty day moving average is $630.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $601.58.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 20th. The software company reported $3.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.01 by $0.10. Adobe had a net margin of 38.67% and a return on equity of 35.95%. The company had revenue of $3.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.90 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.12 EPS. Adobe’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Adobe Inc. will post 10.52 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Gloria Chen sold 42 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $628.00, for a total value of $26,376.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director John E. Warnock sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $628.03, for a total transaction of $1,884,090.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 44,113 shares of company stock worth $27,417,991. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on ADBE. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Adobe in a report on Monday, November 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $770.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $695.00 target price (up from $640.00) on shares of Adobe in a report on Friday, September 17th. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of Adobe from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $600.00 to $820.00 in a report on Monday. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Adobe from $575.00 to $678.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Adobe in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $700.00 target price on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $693.80.

Adobe Profile

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Light room and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

Featured Article: Insider Trading – What You Need to Know

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADBE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE).

Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.