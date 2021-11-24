Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS) Shares Sold by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank reduced its holdings in Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS) by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,947 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 2,720 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank owned approximately 0.09% of Advanced Energy Industries worth $2,989,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in Advanced Energy Industries in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Advanced Energy Industries by 77.2% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 411 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in Advanced Energy Industries by 75.7% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 478 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Advanced Energy Industries during the second quarter worth about $68,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Advanced Energy Industries during the second quarter worth about $85,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.44% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on AEIS. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered Advanced Energy Industries from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $112.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. DA Davidson dropped their price target on Advanced Energy Industries from $135.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Needham & Company LLC lowered Advanced Energy Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Susquehanna lowered Advanced Energy Industries from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $112.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, Cowen lowered their target price on Advanced Energy Industries from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $106.22.

AEIS stock opened at $90.60 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a current ratio of 3.01. Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $81.71 and a 1 year high of $125.55. The firm has a market cap of $3.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.45 and a beta of 1.71. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $88.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $94.66.

Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The electronics maker reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $346.09 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $340.74 million. Advanced Energy Industries had a return on equity of 20.98% and a net margin of 9.57%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.58 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. will post 4.03 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, November 22nd will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 19th. Advanced Energy Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.24%.

Advanced Energy Industries Company Profile

Advanced Energy Industries, Inc engages in the provision of precision power conversion, measurement, and control solutions. It offers products used in complex semiconductor and thin film plasma processes such as dry etch, strip, chemical and physical deposition; high and low voltage applications such as process control, analytical instrumentation and medical equipment; and in temperature-critical thermal applications such as material and chemical processing.

