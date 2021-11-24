Aegon (NYSE:AEG) Lifted to Outperform at Credit Suisse Group

Aegon (NYSE:AEG) was upgraded by investment analysts at Credit Suisse Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Analyst Price Targets reports.
A number of other research firms have also recently commented on AEG. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Aegon in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Aegon in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Aegon in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Aegon from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Aegon in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Aegon currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.75.
NYSE AEG opened at $4.78 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.70. Aegon has a 52 week low of $3.53 and a 52 week high of $5.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.07 and a quick ratio of 0.07.
Aegon Company Profile
Aegon NV is a holding company, which engages in the provision of insurance, pensions, and asset management services. It operates through the following segments: Americas, The Netherlands, United Kingdom, International, Asset Management, and Holding and Other Activities. The Americas segment covers business units in the United States and Brazil, including any of the units? activities located outside these countries.
