Aegon (NYSE:AEG) Lifted to Outperform at Credit Suisse Group

Aegon (NYSE:AEG) was upgraded by investment analysts at Credit Suisse Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Analyst Price Targets reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on AEG. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Aegon in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Aegon in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Aegon in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Aegon from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Aegon in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Aegon currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.75.

NYSE AEG opened at $4.78 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.70. Aegon has a 52 week low of $3.53 and a 52 week high of $5.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.07 and a quick ratio of 0.07.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aegon during the second quarter valued at $46,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aegon during the second quarter valued at $47,000. Relative Value Partners Group LLC lifted its holdings in Aegon by 22.5% in the second quarter. Relative Value Partners Group LLC now owns 12,250 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 2,250 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in Aegon in the second quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR acquired a new stake in Aegon in the second quarter worth about $57,000. 5.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Aegon Company Profile

Aegon NV is a holding company, which engages in the provision of insurance, pensions, and asset management services. It operates through the following segments: Americas, The Netherlands, United Kingdom, International, Asset Management, and Holding and Other Activities. The Americas segment covers business units in the United States and Brazil, including any of the units? activities located outside these countries.

