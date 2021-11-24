Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) VP June P. Howard Sells 6,840 Shares

Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) VP June P. Howard sold 6,840 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.64, for a total transaction of $387,417.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of AFL stock traded up $0.21 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $57.01. 3,046,270 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,258,048. The company has a market capitalization of $37.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.24, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $54.91 and its 200 day moving average is $55.12. Aflac Incorporated has a 1 year low of $42.73 and a 1 year high of $57.95.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $5.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.36 billion. Aflac had a net margin of 18.76% and a return on equity of 11.81%. Aflac’s revenue was down 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.39 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Aflac Incorporated will post 5.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This is a boost from Aflac’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 15th. Aflac’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.43%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Aflac from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Aflac from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Aflac presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.42.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AFL. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Aflac by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 47,236,620 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,534,717,000 after purchasing an additional 2,524,018 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Aflac by 23.2% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,078,141 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $701,774,000 after buying an additional 2,466,836 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Aflac by 16.3% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,004,727 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $642,491,000 after buying an additional 1,685,100 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in shares of Aflac by 97.4% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,781,634 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $146,898,000 after buying an additional 1,372,666 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi bought a new position in shares of Aflac in the 2nd quarter worth $73,106,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.80% of the company’s stock.

Aflac Company Profile

Aflac, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision financial protection services. It operates through the Aflac Japan and Aflac United States (U.S.) segments. The Aflac Japan segment offers life insurance, death benefits, and cash surrender values. The Aflac U.S. segment sells voluntary supplemental insurance products for people who already have major medical or primary insurance coverage.

