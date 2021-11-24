Afya (NASDAQ:AFYA) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Afya Limited (NASDAQ:AFYA) saw an uptick in trading volume on Wednesday . 20,024 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 88% from the previous session’s volume of 172,663 shares.The stock last traded at $13.37 and had previously closed at $12.77.

A number of brokerages recently commented on AFYA. TheStreet cut Afya from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Afya from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.17.

The company has a current ratio of 2.59, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.04, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.19. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.75.

Afya (NASDAQ:AFYA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 26th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $70.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $73.87 million. Afya had a return on equity of 9.43% and a net margin of 18.27%. As a group, analysts forecast that Afya Limited will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Windsor Creek Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Afya by 22.9% during the second quarter. Windsor Creek Advisors LLC now owns 84,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,184,000 after purchasing an additional 15,775 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its position in shares of Afya by 4.3% during the second quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,902,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,040,000 after purchasing an additional 78,869 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in shares of Afya by 72.4% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 63,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,639,000 after purchasing an additional 26,703 shares in the last quarter. Pendal Group Limited purchased a new position in shares of Afya during the first quarter valued at about $3,140,000. Finally, Amundi purchased a new position in shares of Afya during the second quarter valued at about $15,958,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.17% of the company’s stock.

Afya Company Profile (NASDAQ:AFYA)

Afya Ltd. is a medical education group, which engages in the provision of an end-to-end physician-centric ecosystem that serves and empowers students to be lifelong medical learners through their medical residency preparation, post-graduate programs, and continuing medical education activities. It operates through Education Services; and Digital Content, Residency Preparatory and Specialization Programs segments.

