ageas SA/NV (OTCMKTS:AGESY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Credit Suisse Group

ageas SA/NV (OTCMKTS:AGESY)‘s stock had its “underperform” rating restated by Credit Suisse Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

AGESY has been the topic of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research cut ageas SA/NV from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of ageas SA/NV in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of ageas SA/NV in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.00.

Get ageas SA/NV alerts:

Shares of ageas SA/NV stock opened at $51.40 on Wednesday. ageas SA/NV has a one year low of $45.17 and a one year high of $67.11. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $48.85 and its 200 day moving average is $53.54. The stock has a market cap of $9.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.20 and a beta of 0.75.

ageas SA/NV engages in the provision of life and non-life insurance, investments, and real estate services. It operates through the following segments: Belgium, the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, Asia, Reinsurance, and General Account. The Belgium segment offers life and non-life products to private individuals and small to medium enterprises under the name of AG insurance.

Read More: Why is Cost of Capital Important?

Receive News & Ratings for ageas SA/NV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ageas SA/NV and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.