Aigang (AIX) Reaches Market Cap of $1.36 Million

Aigang (CURRENCY:AIX) traded down 4% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on November 24th. One Aigang coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0465 or 0.00000080 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Aigang has traded up 8.7% against the dollar. Aigang has a market cap of $1.36 million and $37,568.00 worth of Aigang was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00001558 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001721 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $26.13 or 0.00044992 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $143.70 or 0.00247436 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded up 17% against the dollar and now trades at $4.70 or 0.00008093 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50.83 or 0.00087519 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

Aigang Profile

Aigang (CRYPTO:AIX) is a coin. Aigang’s total supply is 29,274,567 coins. The Reddit community for Aigang is /r/aigangnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Aigang is medium.com/aigang-network . Aigang’s official Twitter account is @aigangnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Aigang is aigang.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Aigang is an automated insurance platform for IoT devices and for insurance innovation built around data. The platform will allow the network users to diagnose their own IoT device operating state and communicate imminent failure. Afterwards, the insurance company verifies the claim events and pays claims automatically. In order to automate the insurance process, the Aigang team will create a Decentralized Autonomous Organisation (DAO) featuring smart contracts to connect intelligent devices with insurance policies. Furthermore, the platform will feature algorithms to price the policy premiums and predict the profitability of insurance pools allowing the network users to predict insurance markets. The Aigang token (AIX) will be used to reward the network users for accurate insurance market predictions. “

