Aion (AION) Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $7.60 Million

Aion (CURRENCY:AION) traded down 0.9% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on November 24th. One Aion coin can currently be purchased for about $0.17 or 0.00000292 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Aion has a total market capitalization of $83.31 million and $7.60 million worth of Aion was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Aion has traded 1.9% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56,842.03 or 0.99320242 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $29.76 or 0.00051995 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $206.12 or 0.00360154 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $277.99 or 0.00485735 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.74 or 0.00015270 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $106.47 or 0.00186042 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.42 or 0.00004221 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.14 or 0.00012475 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00001591 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001226 BTC.

Aion Coin Profile

Aion (CRYPTO:AION) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Equihash210,9 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 19th, 2017. Aion’s total supply is 498,592,045 coins. Aion’s official message board is blog.aion.network . Aion’s official Twitter account is @Aion_Network and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Aion is theoan.com . The Reddit community for Aion is /r/AionNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Aion is the digital asset of The Open Application Network. Aion is used to secure and access The OAN. As a public infrastructure, a global community of individuals, software companies, and institutions secure and maintain the operations of The OAN. These critical functions are enabled and incentivized using Aion.The Open Application Network solves the unintended consequences of platform economies. The OAN is an open-source public infrastructure for the creation and hosting of Open Apps. Open Apps are programs that put users back in control and are universally accessible across platforms. The OAN is built on open standards and is owned by everyone that uses it. “

Aion Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aion directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Aion should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Aion using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

