Aion (AION) Trading 1.5% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Aion (CURRENCY:AION) traded down 2.6% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on November 24th. Over the last week, Aion has traded up 1.5% against the dollar. One Aion coin can now be bought for about $0.17 or 0.00000294 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Aion has a market capitalization of $82.77 million and $7.82 million worth of Aion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56,436.13 or 0.99940785 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $30.30 or 0.00053664 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $200.49 or 0.00355032 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $282.30 or 0.00499912 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.40 or 0.00014868 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $108.81 or 0.00192684 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.42 or 0.00004287 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.23 or 0.00012811 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00001612 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001290 BTC.

About Aion

AION is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Equihash210,9 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 19th, 2017. Aion’s total supply is 498,565,592 coins. The Reddit community for Aion is /r/AionNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Aion is theoan.com . The official message board for Aion is blog.aion.network . Aion’s official Twitter account is @Aion_Network and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Aion is the digital asset of The Open Application Network. Aion is used to secure and access The OAN. As a public infrastructure, a global community of individuals, software companies, and institutions secure and maintain the operations of The OAN. These critical functions are enabled and incentivized using Aion.The Open Application Network solves the unintended consequences of platform economies. The OAN is an open-source public infrastructure for the creation and hosting of Open Apps. Open Apps are programs that put users back in control and are universally accessible across platforms. The OAN is built on open standards and is owned by everyone that uses it. “

Buying and Selling Aion

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aion directly using U.S. dollars.

