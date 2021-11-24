Airbloc Hits Market Capitalization of $7.30 Million (ABL)

Airbloc (CURRENCY:ABL) traded 3.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on November 24th. Airbloc has a total market cap of $7.30 million and $112,895.00 worth of Airbloc was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Airbloc has traded 10% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Airbloc coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0289 or 0.00000050 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00001547 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001735 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.76 or 0.00003055 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.12 or 0.00045382 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded up 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.81 or 0.00008362 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $139.46 or 0.00242318 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $50.30 or 0.00087396 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

Airbloc Coin Profile

Airbloc (CRYPTO:ABL) is a coin. Its launch date was April 21st, 2018. Airbloc’s total supply is 373,217,500 coins and its circulating supply is 252,376,419 coins. Airbloc’s official message board is medium.com/airbloc . Airbloc’s official Twitter account is @AirblocOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Airbloc is /r/airbloc and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Airbloc’s official website is www.airbloc.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Airbloc Protocol redefines how data is collected, monetized and utilized. Leveraging blockchain technology and token economics, it seeks to facilitate more transparent data flow between data owners, data providers, and data consumers.Ultimately, it aims to return data ownership back to data owners, provide applications with tools to collect and monetize data legitimately and allow data consumers to purchase explicitly consented data with an auditable source of provenance for their business intelligence, research, and targeted marketing purposes. The ABL token it's mainly used as a means of participating in the network such as payment settlement by data consumers for data exchange and staking to register and maintain a node. “

Airbloc Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Airbloc directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Airbloc should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Airbloc using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

