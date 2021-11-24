AirSwap 24 Hour Volume Hits $5.31 Million (AST)

AirSwap (CURRENCY:AST) traded down 6.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on November 24th. During the last week, AirSwap has traded 9.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. AirSwap has a total market cap of $85.22 million and $5.31 million worth of AirSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day. One AirSwap coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.57 or 0.00001001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 16.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00001699 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001762 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $25.91 or 0.00045664 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 25.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.10 or 0.00008986 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $141.80 or 0.00249905 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,631,271.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045099 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $48.68 or 0.00085788 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

AST is a coin. It launched on October 10th, 2017. AirSwap’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 150,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for AirSwap is /r/AirSwap and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . AirSwap’s official Twitter account is @airswap and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for AirSwap is medium.com/@airswap . The official website for AirSwap is www.airswap.io

According to CryptoCompare, “The Swap protocol provides a peer-to-peer methodology to exchange assets on the Ethereum blockchain. AirSwap is an ERC20 token that will have two functionalities, signal the intention to buy or sell Ethereum-based tokens and to give voting power to the traders providing managing capabilities to the roles of Oracles within the platform. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as AirSwap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade AirSwap should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase AirSwap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

