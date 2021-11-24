Ajay Roy Sells 7,516 Shares of PARTS iD, Inc. (NYSE:ID) Stock

PARTS iD, Inc. (NYSE:ID) COO Ajay Roy sold 7,516 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.48, for a total value of $18,639.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of ID stock traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $2.65. The company had a trading volume of 35,737 shares, compared to its average volume of 70,487. PARTS iD, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.42 and a twelve month high of $10.82. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.67.

ID has been the topic of a number of research reports. Canaccord Genuity cut their price objective on PARTS iD from $12.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. DA Davidson lowered PARTS iD from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $10.00 to $4.25 in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ID. Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new position in PARTS iD during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new stake in shares of PARTS iD in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in PARTS iD during the 3rd quarter valued at $69,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in shares of PARTS iD during the 2nd quarter valued at $73,000. Finally, HRT Financial LP acquired a new position in shares of PARTS iD during the 1st quarter valued at $81,000.

About PARTS iD

PARTS iD, Inc is a technology-driven digital commerce company focused on creating custom infrastructure and user experiences within niche markets. The company was founded on March 15, 2016 and is headquartered in Cranbury, NJ.

