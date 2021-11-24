Akoustis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKTS) EVP David Aichele Sells 1,850 Shares

Akoustis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKTS) EVP David Aichele sold 1,850 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.77, for a total value of $12,524.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

David Aichele also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Akoustis Technologies alerts:

On Monday, September 27th, David Aichele sold 1,388 shares of Akoustis Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.60, for a total value of $14,712.80.

On Monday, August 30th, David Aichele sold 1,850 shares of Akoustis Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.04, for a total value of $16,724.00.

AKTS traded up $0.09 on Wednesday, hitting $6.82. 609,166 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 618,468. Akoustis Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.27 and a 12 month high of $19.15. The company has a market cap of $354.95 million, a PE ratio of -7.03 and a beta of 1.30. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $8.40 and its 200-day moving average is $9.21.

Akoustis Technologies (NASDAQ:AKTS) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The technology company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.05). Akoustis Technologies had a negative net margin of 573.95% and a negative return on equity of 36.49%. The firm had revenue of $1.87 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.97 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.23) EPS. Akoustis Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 192.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Akoustis Technologies, Inc. will post -0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on Akoustis Technologies from $18.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Akoustis Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.75.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AKTS. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Akoustis Technologies by 17.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 154,727 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,501,000 after acquiring an additional 23,084 shares during the last quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments acquired a new stake in Akoustis Technologies in the third quarter valued at $204,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in Akoustis Technologies by 323.4% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,752 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 5,921 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new stake in Akoustis Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth about $100,000. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Akoustis Technologies by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 382,925 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,715,000 after acquiring an additional 29,434 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.78% of the company’s stock.

Akoustis Technologies Company Profile

Akoustis Technologies, Inc is a filter solutions company, which engages in the development, design, and manufacture of radio frequency (RF) filter products. It operates through the Foundry Fabrication Services; and RF Filters segments. The Foundry Fabrication Services segment consists of engineering review services and STC-MEMS foundry services.

Featured Article: What does a neutral rating on stocks mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Akoustis Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Akoustis Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.