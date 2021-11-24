Akzo Nobel (OTCMKTS:AKZOY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Akzo Nobel (OTCMKTS:AKZOY) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on AKZOY shares. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Akzo Nobel in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Akzo Nobel in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Akzo Nobel from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Akzo Nobel in a research report on Friday, October 15th.

Get Akzo Nobel alerts:

Shares of AKZOY opened at $38.08 on Wednesday. Akzo Nobel has a 1-year low of $33.46 and a 1-year high of $44.14. The company has a 50-day moving average of $37.80 and a 200 day moving average of $40.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.14, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 1st were given a $0.7818 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 29th. Akzo Nobel’s payout ratio is currently 14.53%.

Akzo Nobel Company Profile

Akzo Nobel NV is a holding company that engages in the manufacture and sale of coating and paint products. It operates through the following segments: Decorative Paints and Performance Coatings. The Decorative Paints segment manufactures and supplies a range of interior and exterior decoration and protection products for professional and do-it-yourself markets.

Further Reading: What are convertible shares?



Receive News & Ratings for Akzo Nobel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Akzo Nobel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.