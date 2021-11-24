Alamos Gold Inc. (TSE:AGI) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.03

Alamos Gold Inc. (TSE:AGI) (NYSE:AGI) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, November 23rd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 7th will be given a dividend of 0.031 per share on Tuesday, December 21st. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 6th.

TSE AGI opened at C$10.04 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$9.73 and its 200-day moving average is C$9.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market cap of C$3.94 billion and a P/E ratio of -161.94. Alamos Gold has a 12-month low of C$8.83 and a 12-month high of C$12.63.

Alamos Gold (TSE:AGI) (NYSE:AGI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported C$0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.14 by C($0.01). The company had revenue of C$249.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$282.06 million. Equities analysts expect that Alamos Gold will post 0.5794518 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. National Bankshares decreased their target price on shares of Alamos Gold from C$12.00 to C$11.50 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. Laurentian set a C$14.25 price target on shares of Alamos Gold in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Laurentian Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a C$14.25 price target on shares of Alamos Gold in a research note on Friday, July 30th. CIBC cut their price target on shares of Alamos Gold to C$14.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, National Bank Financial cut their price target on shares of Alamos Gold to C$11.50 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$12.40.

Alamos Gold Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and extraction of gold in North America, Canada, and Mexico. It also explores for silver and precious metals. The company's flagship project is the Young-Davidson mine, which includes contiguous mineral leases and claims totaling 5,587 ha located in Northern Ontario, Canada.

