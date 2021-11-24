Alamos Gold Inc. (TSE:AGI) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.03

Alamos Gold Inc. (TSE:AGI) (NYSE:AGI) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, November 23rd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 7th will be given a dividend of 0.031 per share on Tuesday, December 21st. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 6th.
TSE AGI opened at C$10.04 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$9.73 and its 200-day moving average is C$9.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market cap of C$3.94 billion and a P/E ratio of -161.94. Alamos Gold has a 12-month low of C$8.83 and a 12-month high of C$12.63.
Alamos Gold (TSE:AGI) (NYSE:AGI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported C$0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.14 by C($0.01). The company had revenue of C$249.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$282.06 million. Equities analysts expect that Alamos Gold will post 0.5794518 EPS for the current year.
About Alamos Gold
Alamos Gold Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and extraction of gold in North America, Canada, and Mexico. It also explores for silver and precious metals. The company's flagship project is the Young-Davidson mine, which includes contiguous mineral leases and claims totaling 5,587 ha located in Northern Ontario, Canada.
See Also: What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?
Receive News & Ratings for Alamos Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alamos Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.