Albany International Corp. (NYSE:AIN) Shares Bought by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Albany International Corp. (NYSE:AIN) by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 26,082 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,751 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada owned approximately 0.08% of Albany International worth $2,328,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Albany International by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 102,339 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $9,135,000 after purchasing an additional 4,794 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Albany International by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 987,603 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $88,352,000 after acquiring an additional 25,367 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Albany International by 13.1% during the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,992,279 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $177,831,000 after acquiring an additional 231,236 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in Albany International during the 2nd quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Albany International by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 272,575 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $24,330,000 after acquiring an additional 9,111 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Albany International alerts:

AIN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Bank of America upgraded shares of Albany International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $90.50 to $105.00 in a report on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Albany International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Truist dropped their target price on shares of Albany International from $89.00 to $85.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 15th. Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating on shares of Albany International in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Truist Securities cut their price objective on shares of Albany International from $89.00 to $85.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Albany International has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $90.00.

In other news, insider Daniel A. Halftermeyer sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.03, for a total transaction of $440,150.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider Daniel A. Halftermeyer sold 11,800 shares of Albany International stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.21, for a total value of $1,029,078.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 5.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Albany International stock opened at $87.67 on Wednesday. Albany International Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $65.14 and a fifty-two week high of $93.43. The stock has a market cap of $2.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.22, a PEG ratio of 5.28 and a beta of 1.38. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $81.47. The company has a current ratio of 4.14, a quick ratio of 3.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Albany International (NYSE:AIN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The textile maker reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $232.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $221.76 million. Albany International had a return on equity of 13.81% and a net margin of 12.81%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.96 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Albany International Corp. will post 3.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Albany International Profile

Albany International Corp. engages in textiles and materials processing. It operates through the following segments: Machine Clothing and Albany Engineered Composites. The Machine Clothing segment supplies fabrics used in the manufacturing process in the pulp, corrugator, nonwovens, fiber cement, building products, and tannery and textile industries.

See Also: Outstanding Shares

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AIN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Albany International Corp. (NYSE:AIN).

Receive News & Ratings for Albany International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Albany International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.