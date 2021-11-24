Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE) Shares Bought by IFM Investors Pty Ltd

IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE) by 14.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,720 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,634 shares during the quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities were worth $3,959,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities during the second quarter worth about $35,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators purchased a new stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in the second quarter worth about $37,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities during the 2nd quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, CX Institutional lifted its position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 189.8% during the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 313 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Alexandria Real Estate Equities alerts:

Shares of ARE opened at $206.45 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $31.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.38, a PEG ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The business’s 50 day moving average is $201.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $195.33. Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. has a 52-week low of $154.37 and a 52-week high of $211.70.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $547.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $533.52 million. Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a net margin of 46.78% and a return on equity of 6.10%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.83 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. will post 7.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were given a $1.12 dividend. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s payout ratio is currently 68.09%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on ARE shares. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $187.00 to $233.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $205.00 to $222.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $179.83.

About Alexandria Real Estate Equities

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc is an urban office real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership, operation, development, and redevelopment of life science and technology properties. The firm also provides a space for lease to the life science and technology industries, which are primarily located in AAA urban innovation cluster locations.

Featured Article: Quiet Period

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE).

Receive News & Ratings for Alexandria Real Estate Equities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alexandria Real Estate Equities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.