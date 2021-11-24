Alger 35 ETF (NYSEARCA:ATFV) Stock Price Down 2.1%

Shares of Alger 35 ETF (NYSEARCA:ATFV) dropped 2.1% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $21.01 and last traded at $21.32. Approximately 23,819 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 165% from the average daily volume of 8,996 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.78.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $22.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.31.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Alger 35 ETF stock. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Alger 35 ETF (NYSEARCA:ATFV) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 10,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $225,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. owned about 1.53% of Alger 35 ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

