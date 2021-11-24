Alien Worlds Trading Up 92.4% Over Last Week (TLM)

Alien Worlds (CURRENCY:TLM) traded 21.5% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on November 24th. Alien Worlds has a total market capitalization of $428.84 million and $715.00 million worth of Alien Worlds was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Alien Worlds coin can now be bought for about $0.47 or 0.00000817 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Alien Worlds has traded up 92.4% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

EthereumX (ETX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001744 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00001806 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $38.87 or 0.00067653 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $41.96 or 0.00073031 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50.70 or 0.00088242 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4,264.75 or 0.07422405 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $57,886.18 or 1.00745676 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Alien Worlds Profile

Alien Worlds’ total supply is 5,189,345,239 coins and its circulating supply is 914,030,370 coins. Alien Worlds’ official Twitter account is @alienworlds

