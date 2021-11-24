Alignment Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALHC) CFO Sells $1,714,960.69 in Stock

Alignment Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALHC) CFO Robert Thomas Freeman sold 85,279 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.11, for a total value of $1,714,960.69. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Robert Thomas Freeman also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, October 20th, Robert Thomas Freeman sold 23,000 shares of Alignment Healthcare stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.38, for a total value of $445,740.00.

Shares of NASDAQ ALHC traded up $0.59 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $18.71. 1,203,807 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 458,168. Alignment Healthcare, Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.00 and a 52-week high of $28.59. The company has a quick ratio of 3.30, a current ratio of 3.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a 50-day moving average of $19.08 and a 200-day moving average of $20.69.

Alignment Healthcare (NASDAQ:ALHC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.09). Alignment Healthcare had a negative net margin of 16.15% and a negative return on equity of 68.37%. The company had revenue of $293.47 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $276.31 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Alignment Healthcare, Inc. will post -1.23 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in shares of Alignment Healthcare during the 1st quarter valued at $66,000. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alignment Healthcare during the 2nd quarter valued at $467,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alignment Healthcare during the 1st quarter valued at $936,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new stake in shares of Alignment Healthcare during the 2nd quarter valued at $374,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alignment Healthcare during the 2nd quarter valued at $257,000. Institutional investors own 79.05% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on ALHC shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Alignment Healthcare from $38.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Cowen initiated coverage on Alignment Healthcare in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays boosted their price objective on Alignment Healthcare from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Raymond James cut their price objective on Alignment Healthcare from $36.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Alignment Healthcare from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.38.

Alignment Healthcare Company Profile

Alignment Healthcare, Inc provides a consumer-centric platform that delivers customized health care to seniors in the United States. It offers medicare advantage plans and health plan options to its partners and patients with customized care and service; and preferred provider organization offerings.

