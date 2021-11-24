Alignment Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALHC) Insider Sells $2,570,922.73 in Stock

Alignment Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALHC) insider Dawn Christine Maroney sold 127,843 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.11, for a total transaction of $2,570,922.73. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of Alignment Healthcare stock traded up $0.59 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $18.71. The company had a trading volume of 1,203,807 shares, compared to its average volume of 458,168. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.69. The company has a current ratio of 3.30, a quick ratio of 3.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Alignment Healthcare, Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.00 and a 1-year high of $28.59.

Get Alignment Healthcare alerts:

Alignment Healthcare (NASDAQ:ALHC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $293.47 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $276.31 million. Alignment Healthcare had a negative return on equity of 68.37% and a negative net margin of 16.15%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Alignment Healthcare, Inc. will post -1.23 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on ALHC shares. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Alignment Healthcare from $36.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Alignment Healthcare from $38.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Cowen assumed coverage on Alignment Healthcare in a report on Thursday, September 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. Barclays increased their price target on Alignment Healthcare from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Alignment Healthcare from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Alignment Healthcare presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.38.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Alignment Healthcare by 20.8% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 99,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,598,000 after purchasing an additional 17,238 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in Alignment Healthcare in the third quarter worth $400,000. UBS Group AG lifted its position in Alignment Healthcare by 156.9% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,059 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Alignment Healthcare in the third quarter worth $2,382,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in Alignment Healthcare by 17.7% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 16,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,000 after purchasing an additional 2,545 shares during the period. 79.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alignment Healthcare Company Profile

Alignment Healthcare, Inc provides a consumer-centric platform that delivers customized health care to seniors in the United States. It offers medicare advantage plans and health plan options to its partners and patients with customized care and service; and preferred provider organization offerings.

See Also: What is Compound Interest?



Receive News & Ratings for Alignment Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alignment Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.