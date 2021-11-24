Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGM) CFO Paul V. Walsh, Jr. Sells 50,000 Shares

Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGM) CFO Paul V. Walsh, Jr. sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.75, for a total transaction of $1,537,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Allegro MicroSystems stock traded up $0.53 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $31.63. The company had a trading volume of 8,471 shares, compared to its average volume of 741,173. Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $21.92 and a 1 year high of $36.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 5.04 and a quick ratio of 4.16. The company has a market capitalization of $6.00 billion and a P/E ratio of 97.19. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.20.

Allegro MicroSystems (NASDAQ:ALGM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.02. Allegro MicroSystems had a net margin of 9.72% and a return on equity of 12.64%. The company had revenue of $193.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $188.04 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.78 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 41.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. will post 0.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Allegro MicroSystems by 60.2% during the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 82,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,086,000 after purchasing an additional 30,925 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Allegro MicroSystems during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $60,397,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Allegro MicroSystems by 34.8% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,691,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,267,000 after purchasing an additional 952,511 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Allegro MicroSystems by 24.6% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,725,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,799,000 after purchasing an additional 340,911 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of Allegro MicroSystems by 153.0% during the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 71,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,820,000 after purchasing an additional 43,415 shares in the last quarter. 42.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Allegro MicroSystems from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Allegro MicroSystems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Allegro MicroSystems from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Allegro MicroSystems from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Allegro MicroSystems from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.00.

Allegro MicroSystems, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets sensor integrated circuits (ICs) and application-specific analog power ICs for motion control and energy-efficient systems. Its products include magnetic sensor ICs, such as position, speed, and current sensor ICs; and power ICs comprising motor driver ICs, and regulator and LED driver ICs, as well as photonic and 3D sensing components, including photodiodes, eye-safe lasers and rangefinders, and readout ICs for LiDAR applications.

