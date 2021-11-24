Alliance Fan Token (ALL) Tops 1-Day Volume of $49,429.00

Alliance Fan Token (CURRENCY:ALL) traded up 0.6% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on November 24th. Over the last week, Alliance Fan Token has traded 11.9% lower against the US dollar. One Alliance Fan Token coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.90 or 0.00001587 BTC on exchanges. Alliance Fan Token has a total market cap of $903,355.29 and $49,429.00 worth of Alliance Fan Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

EthereumX (ETX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001761 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00001793 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $38.18 or 0.00067161 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 10.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $40.46 or 0.00071169 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4,182.22 or 0.07355833 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $49.10 or 0.00086350 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $56,696.65 or 0.99720046 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

About Alliance Fan Token

Alliance Fan Token’s total supply is 5,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,001,165 coins.

Buying and Selling Alliance Fan Token

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Alliance Fan Token directly using U.S. dollars.

