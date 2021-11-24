Alliance Trust (LON:ATST) Stock Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $1,032.60

Alliance Trust PLC (LON:ATST)’s share price passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 1,032.60 ($13.49) and traded as high as GBX 1,052 ($13.74). Alliance Trust shares last traded at GBX 1,044 ($13.64), with a volume of 150,059 shares changing hands.

The company has a current ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.99. The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 1,032.60. The stock has a market cap of £3.23 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.37.

Get Alliance Trust alerts:

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be paid a GBX 5.83 ($0.08) dividend. This is an increase from Alliance Trust’s previous dividend of $3.70. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a yield of 0.56%. Alliance Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.06%.

In other news, insider Christopher Samuel acquired 56 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 1,005 ($13.13) per share, for a total transaction of £562.80 ($735.30).

Alliance Trust Company Profile (LON:ATST)

Alliance Trust PLC is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to retail investors and institutional investors. It invests in public equity markets. Alliance Trust PLC was founded on April 21, 1888 and is based in Dundee, United Kingdom with an additional office in London, United Kingdom.

Read More: Calculating net profit and net profit margin ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Alliance Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alliance Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.