AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.05 (NYSE:AFB)

AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:AFB) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, November 22nd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.053 per share by the investment management company on Friday, December 17th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.29%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd.

AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by 4.6% over the last three years.

Get AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund alerts:

AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund stock opened at $14.81 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $14.96. AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund has a 12 month low of $13.89 and a 12 month high of $15.58.

In related news, Director Marshall C. Turner purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $14.90 per share, for a total transaction of $29,800.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Invesco Ltd. bought a new stake in AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund in the third quarter worth $723,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund by 1.8% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 60,520 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $921,000 after acquiring an additional 1,082 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund by 2.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 175,439 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,670,000 after acquiring an additional 4,902 shares during the period.

About AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund

AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund, Inc operates as a closed-end investment fund/investment trust. Its investment objective is to provide a high current income exempt from regular federal income tax. The firm focuses on municipal bonds, and municipal securities. The company was founded on January 28, 2002 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Read More: Investing strategies using the yield curve

Receive News & Ratings for AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.