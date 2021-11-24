Allianz SE (OTCMKTS:ALIZY) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Allianz SE (OTCMKTS:ALIZY) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the eleven research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company.

ALIZY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Allianz in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Allianz in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Berenberg Bank raised Allianz from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Allianz from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Allianz in a report on Friday, October 22nd.

OTCMKTS:ALIZY opened at $22.89 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $94.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.19 and a beta of 1.23. Allianz has a one year low of $21.36 and a one year high of $26.85. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.15.

Allianz SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides property-casualty insurance, life/health insurance, and asset management products and services worldwide. The company's Property-Casualty segment offers various insurance products, including motor liability and own damage, accident, general liability, fire and property, legal expense, credit, and travel to private and corporate customers.

