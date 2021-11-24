AllSafe 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $87.00 (ASAFE)

AllSafe (CURRENCY:ASAFE) traded 0.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on November 24th. One AllSafe coin can currently be bought for about $0.0189 or 0.00000033 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, AllSafe has traded 18% lower against the U.S. dollar. AllSafe has a market capitalization of $172,745.87 and $87.00 worth of AllSafe was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

AllSafe Coin Profile

AllSafe is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. AllSafe’s total supply is 10,645,451 coins and its circulating supply is 9,145,370 coins. The official website for AllSafe is allsafetoken.pw . AllSafe’s official Twitter account is @allsafetoken and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Allsafe is a Proof of Stake Scrypt-based cryptocurrency with a 15% APY in staking rewards. “

AllSafe Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as AllSafe directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire AllSafe should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase AllSafe using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

