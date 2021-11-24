Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY) Shares Sold by Scout Investments Inc.

Scout Investments Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY) by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,281,752 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 136,380 shares during the period. Ally Financial comprises about 1.0% of Scout Investments Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Scout Investments Inc. owned approximately 0.36% of Ally Financial worth $65,433,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in shares of Ally Financial by 2.0% during the second quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 10,136 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $505,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt grew its stake in Ally Financial by 1.0% in the second quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 20,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,036,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its stake in Ally Financial by 0.6% in the third quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 49,614 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,533,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its stake in Ally Financial by 17.7% in the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 2,097 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in Ally Financial by 2.0% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 16,515 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $823,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Ally Financial alerts:

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ALLY. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Ally Financial in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. Stephens cut shares of Ally Financial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $67.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Ally Financial in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Piper Sandler cut shares of Ally Financial from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $68.00 to $59.00 in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Ally Financial from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $57.67.

Ally Financial stock traded up $0.23 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $50.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 28,610 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,639,024. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.08 and a beta of 1.49. Ally Financial Inc. has a twelve month low of $29.55 and a twelve month high of $56.61. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $51.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.82.

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.03 billion. Ally Financial had a net margin of 38.75% and a return on equity of 20.67%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.25 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Ally Financial Inc. will post 8.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 1st were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 29th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.99%. Ally Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.15%.

In other Ally Financial news, insider Diane E. Morais sold 4,125 shares of Ally Financial stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.82, for a total transaction of $217,882.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 215,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,405,950.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Jeffrey Jonathan Brown sold 15,000 shares of Ally Financial stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.92, for a total transaction of $793,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 650,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,446,104.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 33,125 shares of company stock worth $1,750,308. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Ally Financial Company Profile

Ally Financial, Inc is a holding company, which provides digital financial services to consumers, businesses, automotive dealers, and corporate clients. It operates through the following segments: Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations.

Recommended Story: Buy Rating

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY).

Receive News & Ratings for Ally Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ally Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.