Alpha and Omega Semiconductor (NASDAQ:AOSL) Trading Down 5.6%

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited (NASDAQ:AOSL)’s share price dropped 5.6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $42.74 and last traded at $43.22. Approximately 1,798 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 287,098 shares. The stock had previously closed at $45.79.

AOSL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, November 15th. B. Riley upped their target price on shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Benchmark started coverage on shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Alpha and Omega Semiconductor currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $35.30 and its 200-day moving average is $30.82. The stock has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a PE ratio of 17.54 and a beta of 2.53.

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor (NASDAQ:AOSL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The semiconductor company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.11. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor had a net margin of 10.39% and a return on equity of 15.51%. The firm had revenue of $187.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $180.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.44 earnings per share. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited will post 3.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Yueh-Se Ho sold 51,742 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $2,069,680.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Bing Xue sold 1,989 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.42, for a total transaction of $84,373.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 63,315 shares of company stock worth $2,480,692 in the last ninety days. 19.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 5.8% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 76,186 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,390,000 after acquiring an additional 4,210 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 602.3% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,190 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $163,000 after acquiring an additional 4,451 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new stake in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor in the third quarter valued at approximately $574,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its holdings in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 6.1% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 290,300 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $9,107,000 after acquiring an additional 16,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP raised its holdings in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 1.8% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 240,147 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $7,533,000 after acquiring an additional 4,329 shares in the last quarter. 57.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alpha & Omega Semiconductor Ltd. designs, develops and supplies power semiconductor products. Its products include analog switches, insulated-gate bipolar transistors, metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors, power integrated circuits, and transient voltage suppressors. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Hong Kong, China, South Korea, United States, and Other Countries.

