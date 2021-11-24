Alpha Financial Markets Consulting plc (LON:AFM) Announces Dividend of GBX 2.90

Alpha Financial Markets Consulting plc (LON:AFM) declared a dividend on Wednesday, November 24th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 9th will be given a dividend of GBX 2.90 ($0.04) per share on Wednesday, December 22nd. This represents a dividend yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 9th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Shares of LON AFM opened at GBX 405 ($5.29) on Wednesday. Alpha Financial Markets Consulting has a fifty-two week low of GBX 221 ($2.89) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 410 ($5.36). The stock has a market cap of £478.87 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 1.76. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 356.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 608.53.

Separately, Berenberg Bank raised their price target on shares of Alpha Financial Markets Consulting from GBX 420 ($5.49) to GBX 470 ($6.14) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

Alpha Financial Markets Consulting plc provides consulting services to the asset and wealth management industries in the United Kingdom, the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company offers services in the areas of mergers and acquisitions consulting, operations and outsourcing, front office IT, enterprise IT, customer relationship management and distribution, digital transformation, client service and reporting, compliance and regulation, data management, and product development.

