Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC Buys 1,519 Shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) by 3.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 46,943 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,519 shares during the quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $3,428,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Smith Asset Management Group LP bought a new position in shares of Dominion Energy during the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy in the second quarter worth about $29,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC grew its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 83.3% in the second quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 440 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in Dominion Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Pflug Koory LLC bought a new position in Dominion Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $48,000. 65.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet upgraded Dominion Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Dominion Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Dominion Energy from $83.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Mizuho cut their price objective on Dominion Energy from $77.00 to $73.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Dominion Energy from $82.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Dominion Energy has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.00.

Shares of NYSE D traded down $0.42 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $74.40. 20,611 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,489,838. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.70. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $67.85 and a 52 week high of $81.11. The company has a market cap of $60.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.60, a PEG ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.39. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $74.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $75.92.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.05. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 12.56% and a net margin of 19.32%. The company had revenue of $3.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.89 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.08 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 3.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 20th. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.39%. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 79.50%.

In other Dominion Energy news, CFO James R. Chapman purchased 996 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $75.28 per share, for a total transaction of $74,978.88. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robert M. Blue acquired 3,321 shares of Dominion Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $75.28 per share, with a total value of $250,004.88. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Dominion Energy Profile

Dominion Energy, Inc engages in the provision of electricity and natural gas to homes, businesses, and wholesale customers. Its operations also include a regulated interstate natural gas transmission pipeline and underground storage system. It operates through following business segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, Contracted Assets and Corporate and Other.

