Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC Cuts Position in American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT)

Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 11,273 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 629 shares during the period. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in American Tower were worth $2,992,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of AMT. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in American Tower in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new stake in shares of American Tower during the second quarter valued at about $36,000. GeoWealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Tower during the second quarter valued at about $37,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton grew its holdings in American Tower by 59.0% during the third quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 159 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the period. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its holdings in American Tower by 116.4% during the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 158 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.57% of the company’s stock.

In other American Tower news, Director David E. Sharbutt sold 739 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.71, for a total value of $222,224.69. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Joann A. Reed sold 866 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.50, for a total value of $225,593.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on AMT. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on American Tower from $305.00 to $285.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Argus boosted their price objective on shares of American Tower from $288.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of American Tower from $270.00 to $316.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of American Tower from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $305.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of American Tower from $324.00 to $328.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $297.71.

NYSE AMT traded up $0.89 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $262.89. 11,376 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,814,957. American Tower Co. has a fifty-two week low of $197.50 and a fifty-two week high of $303.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.32. The firm has a market cap of $119.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.30. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $275.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $274.60.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.27 by ($0.69). The firm had revenue of $2.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.41 billion. American Tower had a return on equity of 39.34% and a net margin of 27.44%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.23 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that American Tower Co. will post 9.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 28th were issued a dividend of $1.31 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 27th. This is an increase from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.27. This represents a $5.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.99%. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 95.27%.

About American Tower

American Tower Corp. provides real estate investment services, and owns, operates, and develops multitenant communications real estate properties. It operates through the following segments: U.S. & Canada, Asia-Pacific, Europe, Africa Latin America, and Services. The Asia-Pacific segment refers to the operations in Australia and India.

