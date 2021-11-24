Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC Cuts Stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 2.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 44,931 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 946 shares during the quarter. Walt Disney comprises approximately 1.2% of Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $7,601,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Walt Disney during the second quarter valued at $29,000. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Walt Disney by 142.9% in the second quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC now owns 170 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. FFT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walt Disney in the second quarter worth about $37,000. Financial Insights Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Walt Disney during the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walt Disney during the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. 64.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of DIS traded down $0.44 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $150.59. The stock had a trading volume of 202,512 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,994,342. The Walt Disney Company has a 1-year low of $146.29 and a 1-year high of $203.02. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $170.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $175.25. The company has a market cap of $273.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 138.56, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The entertainment giant reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.13). Walt Disney had a net margin of 2.96% and a return on equity of 4.86%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.20) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on DIS shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Walt Disney from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $185.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Barclays cut shares of Walt Disney from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $210.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Atlantic Securities cut shares of Walt Disney from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $219.00 to $172.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $225.00 price target for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $210.00 price target on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Walt Disney presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $200.15.

In related news, CEO Robert A. Chapek sold 10,587 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.00, for a total value of $1,926,834.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Media Networks, Parks, Experiences and Products, Studio Entertainment and Direct-to-Consumer and International (DTCI). The Media Networks segment includes cable and broadcast television networks, television production and distribution operations, domestic television stations, radio networks and stations.

