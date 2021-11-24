Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC Grows Holdings in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) by 41.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 21,169 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,189 shares during the period. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $4,460,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in STZ. Amundi purchased a new stake in Constellation Brands during the 2nd quarter worth $180,482,000. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in Constellation Brands during the 2nd quarter worth $132,244,000. HS Management Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Constellation Brands during the 2nd quarter worth $131,154,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Constellation Brands by 40.7% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,356,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,363,000 after buying an additional 392,318 shares during the period. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Constellation Brands by 17,574.6% during the 2nd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 354,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,968,000 after buying an additional 352,723 shares during the period. 71.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE STZ traded down $5.60 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $231.46. The company had a trading volume of 10,735 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,099,868. The company has a market capitalization of $43.54 billion, a PE ratio of 62.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $219.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $223.42. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a twelve month low of $202.54 and a twelve month high of $244.75.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 5th. The company reported $2.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.78 by ($0.40). The company had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.30 billion. Constellation Brands had a net margin of 7.96% and a return on equity of 14.51%. The business’s revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.76 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 10 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Investors of record on Friday, November 5th were given a $0.76 dividend. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 4th. Constellation Brands’s payout ratio is currently 24.67%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on STZ. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $257.00 to $239.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Truist dropped their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $240.00 to $213.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 4th. HSBC raised shares of Constellation Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $262.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Truist Securities dropped their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $240.00 to $213.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Finally, MKM Partners reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $226.00 target price on shares of Constellation Brands in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Constellation Brands presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $258.25.

Constellation Brands, Inc engages in the production, marketing, and distribution of beer, wine, and spirits. It operates through the following segments: Beer, Wine and Spirits, and Corporate Operations and Other, and Canopy. The Beer segment includes imported and craft beer brands. The Wine and Spirits segment sells wine brands across all categories-table wine, sparkling wine, and dessert wine-and across all price points.

