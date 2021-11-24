Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC Has $4.20 Million Position in Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM)

Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A) by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 78,462 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 7,268 shares during the period. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Brookfield Asset Management were worth $4,199,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BAM. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in Brookfield Asset Management during the 1st quarter worth $296,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Brookfield Asset Management by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 57,506 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,559,000 after acquiring an additional 1,520 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC increased its stake in Brookfield Asset Management by 265.7% during the 1st quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 133,860 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,957,000 after acquiring an additional 97,258 shares during the period. Childress Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Brookfield Asset Management by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,541 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $246,000 after acquiring an additional 473 shares during the period. Finally, Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC increased its stake in Brookfield Asset Management by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 42,290 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,882,000 after acquiring an additional 2,896 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.55% of the company’s stock.

BAM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Scotiabank lifted their price target on Brookfield Asset Management from $62.50 to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Brookfield Asset Management in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $68.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Brookfield Asset Management from C$57.00 to C$61.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Brookfield Asset Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Brookfield Asset Management from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Brookfield Asset Management has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.20.

BAM traded up $0.27 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $58.74. 17,822 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,428,487. The firm has a market capitalization of $96.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.45 and a beta of 1.27. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. has a 1-year low of $37.92 and a 1-year high of $62.20. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $57.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $54.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31.

Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The financial services provider reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.45). Brookfield Asset Management had a return on equity of 2.90% and a net margin of 4.91%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.65 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Brookfield Asset Management Inc. will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 29th. Brookfield Asset Management’s payout ratio is presently 24.41%.

About Brookfield Asset Management

Brookfield Asset Management, Inc engages in the management of public and private investment products and services for institutional and retail clients. It operates through the following segments: Asset Management, Real Estate, Renewable Power, Infrastructure, Private Equity, Residential Development, and Corporate Activities.

