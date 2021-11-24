Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 51,343 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 1,627 shares during the quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $3,586,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Hixon Zuercher LLC raised its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 1.8% in the third quarter. Hixon Zuercher LLC now owns 15,862 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,108,000 after buying an additional 287 shares during the period. DT Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in Gilead Sciences by 23.0% in the third quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC now owns 15,965 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,115,000 after purchasing an additional 2,989 shares in the last quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. grew its stake in Gilead Sciences by 37.4% in the third quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 1,055 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp bought a new position in Gilead Sciences in the third quarter worth approximately $9,046,000. Finally, Welch & Forbes LLC grew its stake in Gilead Sciences by 0.8% in the third quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 42,723 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,984,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.05% of the company’s stock.

GILD has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets raised Gilead Sciences from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $72.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Gilead Sciences in a research report on Friday, November 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $77.00 price target for the company. SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $77.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Gilead Sciences from $83.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a C$84.00 price target on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $117.07.

Shares of GILD stock traded down $0.98 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $69.65. The stock had a trading volume of 120,359 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,183,716. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 1-year low of $56.56 and a 1-year high of $73.34. The firm has a market cap of $87.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.05, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The business’s fifty day moving average is $68.24 and its 200-day moving average is $68.76.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.93. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 26.91% and a return on equity of 56.59%. The company had revenue of $7.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.31 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.11 EPS. Gilead Sciences’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 7.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a $0.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.08%. Gilead Sciences’s payout ratio is currently 48.46%.

Gilead Sciences, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medicines in areas of unmet medical need. The firm’s primary areas of focus include human immunodeficiency virus, acquired immunodeficiency syndrome, liver diseases, hematology, oncology, and inflammation and respiratory diseases.

