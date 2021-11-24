Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC Sells 2,234 Shares of Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI)

Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI) by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 43,111 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,234 shares during the period. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Robert Half International were worth $4,325,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Sandy Spring Bank grew its position in Robert Half International by 325.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 425 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its position in Robert Half International by 282.9% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 425 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Robert Half International in the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of Robert Half International in the first quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its stake in Robert Half International by 30.7% in the second quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 808 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.40% of the company’s stock.

In other Robert Half International news, EVP Robert W. Glass sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.84, for a total transaction of $589,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on RHI shares. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Robert Half International from $122.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Robert Half International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $119.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Robert Half International from $118.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Robert Half International has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $103.71.

Shares of RHI traded up $0.35 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $117.90. The stock had a trading volume of 5,943 shares, compared to its average volume of 871,869. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $109.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $99.41. Robert Half International Inc. has a 12 month low of $60.47 and a 12 month high of $120.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.13 billion, a PE ratio of 25.12, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.59.

Robert Half International (NYSE:RHI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 21st. The business services provider reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $1.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.65 billion. Robert Half International had a return on equity of 42.19% and a net margin of 8.76%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.67 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Robert Half International Inc. will post 5.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 24th will be given a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 23rd. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.29%. Robert Half International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.48%.

About Robert Half International

Robert Half International, Inc engages in the provision of staffing and risk consulting services. It operates through the following segments: Temporary and Consultant Staffing, Permanent Placement Staffing and Risk Consulting & Internal Audit Services. The Temporary and Consultant Staffing segment offers staffing in the accounting and finance, administrative and office, information technology, legal, advertising, marketing, and web design fields.

