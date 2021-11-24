Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC Sells 2,264 Shares of Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SRC)

Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SRC) by 1.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 115,972 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,264 shares during the quarter. Spirit Realty Capital comprises 0.9% of Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.10% of Spirit Realty Capital worth $5,339,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Huntington National Bank bought a new position in shares of Spirit Realty Capital in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in Spirit Realty Capital in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Spirit Realty Capital by 49.1% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 680 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC increased its position in Spirit Realty Capital by 34.3% in the third quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 924 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the period. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Spirit Realty Capital in the second quarter worth about $48,000. 94.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Spirit Realty Capital stock traded up $0.07 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $46.50. 5,627 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 769,303. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.27. Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. has a 1-year low of $36.01 and a 1-year high of $52.29. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $48.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.10 and a quick ratio of 0.10.

Spirit Realty Capital (NYSE:SRC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.48). Spirit Realty Capital had a net margin of 26.94% and a return on equity of 4.48%. The business had revenue of $151.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $151.95 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.72 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. will post 3.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a $0.638 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $2.55 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.49%. Spirit Realty Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 202.38%.

In other Spirit Realty Capital news, Director Michelle M. Frymire acquired 2,386 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $51.00 per share, for a total transaction of $121,686.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $243,372. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages recently commented on SRC. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Spirit Realty Capital from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Spirit Realty Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Spirit Realty Capital from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Truist lifted their price objective on Spirit Realty Capital from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Truist Securities boosted their target price on Spirit Realty Capital from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.46.

About Spirit Realty Capital

Spirit Realty Capital, Inc operates as a holding company. Its in-house capabilities include acquisition, portfolio management, asset management, credit research, real estate research, legal, finance and accounting and capital markets. The company was founded on August 14, 2003 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

