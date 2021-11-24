Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC Sells 2,347 Shares of Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT)

Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT) by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 73,596 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,347 shares during the quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Alliant Energy were worth $4,120,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new position in shares of Alliant Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Alliant Energy during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alliant Energy during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Alliant Energy during the second quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, AGF Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Alliant Energy during the second quarter worth about $36,000. 75.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Guggenheim downgraded Alliant Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Wells Fargo & Company cut Alliant Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $61.56 to $66.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Alliant Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.00.

LNT stock traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $57.67. 3,220 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,260,055. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.43 billion, a PE ratio of 22.87, a P/E/G ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.38. Alliant Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $45.99 and a 52 week high of $62.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $56.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.87.

Alliant Energy (NASDAQ:LNT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $895.37 million. Alliant Energy had a return on equity of 11.01% and a net margin of 18.12%. The business’s revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.98 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Alliant Energy Co. will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 1st were paid a $0.4025 dividend. This represents a $1.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 29th. Alliant Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 63.64%.

Alliant Energy Profile

Alliant Energy Corp. is a regulated investor-owned public utility holding company that engages in the provision of regulated electricity and natural gas service to natural gas customers in the Midwest through its two public utility subsidiaries. It operates its business through following segments: utility electric operations, utility gas operations; and utility other.

