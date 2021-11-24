Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC Sells 8,159 Shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI)

Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI) by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 77,893 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,159 shares during the quarter. Johnson Controls International accounts for approximately 0.9% of Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest position. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $5,303,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JCI. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new position in Johnson Controls International in the 1st quarter worth $1,663,000. Kore Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Johnson Controls International in the 1st quarter worth $220,000. TownSquare Capital LLC bought a new position in Johnson Controls International in the 1st quarter worth $366,000. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Johnson Controls International in the 1st quarter worth $554,000. Finally, Rockbridge Investment Management LCC raised its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 29.5% in the 1st quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 1,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the period. 88.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on JCI shares. Barclays raised their target price on Johnson Controls International from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Johnson Controls International from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Johnson Controls International from $85.00 to $84.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Johnson Controls International from $85.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Johnson Controls International from $82.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $74.19.

Shares of Johnson Controls International stock traded down $0.18 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $79.02. 25,178 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,081,065. The company has a market capitalization of $55.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.74, a P/E/G ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $73.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $70.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.87. Johnson Controls International plc has a 52-week low of $44.91 and a 52-week high of $81.15.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $6.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.42 billion. Johnson Controls International had a return on equity of 10.16% and a net margin of 6.92%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.76 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Johnson Controls International plc will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, September 27th were given a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 24th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.37%. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.37%.

About Johnson Controls International

Johnson Controls International Plc engages in the provision of buildings products, energy solutions, integrated infrastructure and next generation transportation systems. Its technology and service capabilities include fire, security, HVAC, power solutions and energy storage to serve various end markets including large institutions, commercial buildings, retail, industrial, small business and residential.

