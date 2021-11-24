Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 47,200 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 5,471 shares during the quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $3,305,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 in the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. PrairieView Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 40.5% in the third quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 458 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the period. AGF Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 in the second quarter worth approximately $37,000. Clean Yield Group purchased a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 in the second quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Gleason Group Inc. increased its holdings in Phillips 66 by 63.5% during the 3rd quarter. Gleason Group Inc. now owns 664 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PSX stock traded up $0.48 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $74.31. 23,410 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,985,085. Phillips 66 has a 1 year low of $60.30 and a 1 year high of $94.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market cap of $32.56 billion, a PE ratio of -64.20, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.66. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $75.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $78.14.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $3.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.95 by $1.23. The business had revenue of $31.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.33 billion. Phillips 66 had a negative net margin of 0.50% and a positive return on equity of 3.44%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.01) EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Phillips 66 will post 3.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 17th will be paid a $0.92 dividend. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.95%. This is a boost from Phillips 66’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 16th. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -320.00%.

PSX has been the topic of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Phillips 66 from $94.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Phillips 66 from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Phillips 66 from $97.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Phillips 66 from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on Phillips 66 from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Phillips 66 currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $88.20.

Phillips 66 engages in the processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of fuels and other related products. The company operates through the following segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining and Marketing & Specialties. The Midstream segment provides crude oil and refined products transportation, terminaling and processing services, as well as natural gas, natural gas liquids and liquefied petroleum gas transportation, storage, processing and marketing services.

