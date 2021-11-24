Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Holdings Lessened by Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc.

Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. decreased its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 7.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,547 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 120 shares during the quarter. Alphabet accounts for about 1.6% of Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $4,136,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC purchased a new position in Alphabet during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. True Link Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Alphabet in the second quarter worth $29,000. Financial Insights Inc. bought a new stake in Alphabet in the second quarter worth $39,000. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Alphabet in the second quarter worth $66,000. Finally, Cowen Prime Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Alphabet in the second quarter worth $98,000. 34.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Alphabet alerts:

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $3,400.00 price objective on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $3,100.00 to $3,600.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Susquehanna upped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,100.00 to $3,600.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,200.00 to $3,300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, JMP Securities upped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,100.00 to $3,300.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3,156.15.

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOGL opened at $2,909.87 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.93 trillion, a P/E ratio of 28.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a current ratio of 2.98. Alphabet Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,694.00 and a 52-week high of $3,019.33. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2,849.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2,666.61.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $27.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $23.13 by $4.86. Alphabet had a net margin of 29.52% and a return on equity of 30.22%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $16.40 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 107.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Read More: Understanding and Trading Breakout Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.