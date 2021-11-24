Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Shares Acquired by Everhart Financial Group Inc.

Everhart Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 21.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 376 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. Everhart Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,006,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC raised its stake in Alphabet by 0.9% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,134,972 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $32,072,840,000 after buying an additional 118,821 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Alphabet by 2.4% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,058,794 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $12,317,675,000 after buying an additional 119,059 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Alphabet by 1.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,216,517 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $7,854,059,000 after buying an additional 39,437 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in Alphabet by 1.8% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,940,270 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,737,726,000 after buying an additional 33,699 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in Alphabet by 3.1% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,904,058 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,649,310,000 after buying an additional 56,899 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Alphabet from $2,875.00 to $3,250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Barclays raised their price target on Alphabet from $3,200.00 to $3,300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on Alphabet from $3,160.00 to $3,500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Alphabet from $3,325.00 to $3,500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on Alphabet from $3,100.00 to $3,350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3,156.15.

Shares of Alphabet stock opened at $2,902.74 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.93 trillion, a PE ratio of 28.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.04. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $2,849.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2,666.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a current ratio of 2.98. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,694.00 and a 1 year high of $3,019.33.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $27.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $23.13 by $4.86. Alphabet had a net margin of 29.52% and a return on equity of 30.22%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $16.40 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 107.86 earnings per share for the current year.

About Alphabet

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

