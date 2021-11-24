Alphr finance (ALPHR) 1-Day Volume Tops $419,114.00

Alphr finance (CURRENCY:ALPHR) traded up 21.5% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on November 24th. In the last week, Alphr finance has traded up 21.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Alphr finance coin can currently be purchased for about $0.60 or 0.00001039 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Alphr finance has a market capitalization of $1.04 million and approximately $419,114.00 worth of Alphr finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

EthereumX (ETX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001733 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00001801 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $39.08 or 0.00067625 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.58 or 0.00071951 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50.79 or 0.00087885 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,290.87 or 0.07424436 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $57,991.36 or 1.00341597 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Alphr finance Profile

Alphr finance’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,729,085 coins. Alphr finance’s official Twitter account is @alphrfinance

Alphr finance Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Alphr finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Alphr finance should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Alphr finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

