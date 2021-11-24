Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PINE) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.27 Per Share

Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PINE) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, November 22nd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 9th will be paid a dividend of 0.27 per share on Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 8th. This is a positive change from Alpine Income Property Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26.

Alpine Income Property Trust has a payout ratio of 485.7% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities research analysts expect Alpine Income Property Trust to earn $1.49 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.02 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 68.5%.

Shares of PINE opened at $18.15 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $205.15 million, a P/E ratio of 106.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.90. Alpine Income Property Trust has a 12-month low of $13.77 and a 12-month high of $20.75. The company has a current ratio of 3.05, a quick ratio of 3.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $18.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.75.

Alpine Income Property Trust (NYSE:PINE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.06. Alpine Income Property Trust had a net margin of 7.10% and a return on equity of 1.00%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.35 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Alpine Income Property Trust will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Alpine Income Property Trust in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet upgraded Alpine Income Property Trust from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Alpine Income Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, B. Riley restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alpine Income Property Trust in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.90.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PINE. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Alpine Income Property Trust by 17.0% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,000 after purchasing an additional 1,327 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Alpine Income Property Trust by 136.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,000 after purchasing an additional 5,697 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in Alpine Income Property Trust by 50.0% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 24,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $443,000 after purchasing an additional 8,050 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC raised its stake in Alpine Income Property Trust by 133.7% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 40,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $767,000 after purchasing an additional 23,077 shares during the last quarter. 55.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alpine Income Property Trust Company Profile

Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc (NYSE: PINE) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that acquires, owns and operates a portfolio of high-quality single-tenant net leased commercial income properties.

