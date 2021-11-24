Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PINE) Major Shareholder Cto Realty Growth, Inc. Purchases 1,250 Shares

Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PINE) major shareholder Cto Realty Growth, Inc. bought 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $17.74 per share, with a total value of $22,175.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.
NYSE:PINE traded up $0.11 on Wednesday, reaching $18.26. 26,238 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 76,090. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 3.05 and a quick ratio of 3.05. The firm has a market cap of $206.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 106.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.90. Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.77 and a 52 week high of $20.75. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.75.
Alpine Income Property Trust (NYSE:PINE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.06. Alpine Income Property Trust had a net margin of 7.10% and a return on equity of 1.00%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.35 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc. will post 1.49 EPS for the current year.
PINE has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Alpine Income Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Alpine Income Property Trust from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Alpine Income Property Trust in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. Finally, B. Riley restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alpine Income Property Trust in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.90.
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. lifted its position in Alpine Income Property Trust by 33.4% during the second quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 843,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,051,000 after purchasing an additional 211,497 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Alpine Income Property Trust by 126.8% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 688,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,098,000 after acquiring an additional 385,018 shares in the last quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Alpine Income Property Trust by 18.7% during the second quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 468,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,908,000 after acquiring an additional 73,874 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Alpine Income Property Trust by 20.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 410,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,807,000 after acquiring an additional 70,830 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Alpine Income Property Trust by 24.5% during the second quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 405,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,721,000 after acquiring an additional 79,800 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.46% of the company’s stock.
About Alpine Income Property Trust
Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc (NYSE: PINE) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that acquires, owns and operates a portfolio of high-quality single-tenant net leased commercial income properties.
