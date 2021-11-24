alstria office REIT (OTCMKTS:ALSRF) Downgraded by UBS Group to “Neutral”

alstria office REIT (OTCMKTS:ALSRF) was downgraded by equities researchers at UBS Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut alstria office REIT from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Morgan Stanley cut alstria office REIT from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 1st.

Get alstria office REIT alerts:

ALSRF opened at $18.10 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $18.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.11. alstria office REIT has a 12-month low of $12.62 and a 12-month high of $21.06.

alstria office REIT AG is the leading real-estate operator focusing solely on German office property in selected German markets. Our strategy is based on the ownership and an active management of our properties throughout their entire life cycle, strong added-value services to our customers and deep knowledge of the markets in which we operate.

Featured Story: What is the definition of a trade war?

Receive News & Ratings for alstria office REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for alstria office REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.