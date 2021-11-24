Altius Renewable Royalties Corp. (TSE:ARR) Expected to Post FY2022 Earnings of $0.00 Per Share

Altius Renewable Royalties Corp. (TSE:ARR) – Investment analysts at National Bank Financial decreased their FY2022 earnings estimates for shares of Altius Renewable Royalties in a report issued on Monday, November 22nd. National Bank Financial analyst R. Merer now forecasts that the company will earn $0.00 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.01. National Bank Financial has a “Outperfrom Under Weight” rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. National Bankshares increased their price target on Altius Renewable Royalties from C$12.50 to C$13.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Cormark increased their price target on Altius Renewable Royalties from C$13.25 to C$14.25 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Raymond James set a C$13.75 price target on Altius Renewable Royalties and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$13.75.

ARR stock opened at C$11.12 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 164.93 and a quick ratio of 164.93. The company has a market cap of C$294.84 million and a P/E ratio of -150.27. Altius Renewable Royalties has a fifty-two week low of C$7.80 and a fifty-two week high of C$11.35. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$9.48.

Altius Renewable Royalties Corp., a renewable energy royalty company, invests in and acquires and manages portfolio of diversified renewable energy royalties for renewable power developers, operators, and originators. The company provides tailored royalty-based financing solutions to the renewable power market.

