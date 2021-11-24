Amalgamated Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:AMAL) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Amalgamated Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:AMAL) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $19.90.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays boosted their price target on Amalgamated Financial from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Amalgamated Financial from $17.50 to $19.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Amalgamated Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on Amalgamated Financial from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd.

In other news, EVP Deborah Silodor sold 13,171 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.59, for a total value of $258,019.89. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Finser Mark sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.60, for a total value of $117,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 19,538 shares of company stock worth $382,604 over the last three months. 3.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AMAL. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Amalgamated Financial during the 1st quarter worth about $135,000. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amalgamated Financial by 4,761.4% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 24,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $380,000 after buying an additional 23,807 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amalgamated Financial by 321.7% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 622,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,325,000 after buying an additional 474,784 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Amalgamated Financial by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,000 after buying an additional 808 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Amalgamated Financial by 31.6% in the 1st quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 85,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,414,000 after purchasing an additional 20,466 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 38.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMAL opened at $17.96 on Wednesday. Amalgamated Financial has a 12-month low of $12.57 and a 12-month high of $20.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $558.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.09 and a beta of 0.86. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $16.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.13.

Amalgamated Financial (NASDAQ:AMAL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $50.09 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.26 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.54 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Amalgamated Financial will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 19th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 18th. Amalgamated Financial’s payout ratio is currently 19.75%.

About Amalgamated Financial

Operates as a bank holding company whose subsidiary provides banking services

