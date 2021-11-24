AMATEN Trading Down 21.9% Over Last Week (AMA)

AMATEN (CURRENCY:AMA) traded 11.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on November 24th. Over the last seven days, AMATEN has traded down 21.9% against the U.S. dollar. One AMATEN coin can currently be bought for about $0.16 or 0.00000289 BTC on major exchanges. AMATEN has a market cap of $1.24 million and $1,686.00 worth of AMATEN was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 16.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00001629 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001770 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.35 or 0.00046639 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded up 25.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.18 or 0.00009161 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $140.21 or 0.00248195 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,664,455.2% against the dollar and now trades at $25.51 or 0.00045163 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.89 or 0.00012196 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49.30 or 0.00087264 BTC.

AMATEN Profile

AMA is a coin. AMATEN’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,571,323 coins. AMATEN’s official Twitter account is @AmatenOfficial . AMATEN’s official website is www.amaten.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Amaten is building a decentralized gift card ecosystem on its own blockchain network running on Aelf as one of the first side chains. This blockchain solution is designed to be secure and fraud-proof, capable of processing tens of thousands of transactions per second, integrate seamlessly with existing merchant infrastructure, and will precipitate a whole new superior user experience. “

